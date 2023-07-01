Fuji veteran KWAM 1 has been named as the new "Olori Omo Oba" of Ijebuland as he takes over from late FCMB founder Otunba Subomi Balogun

KWAM 1 was handed the new title during this year's Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu, Ogun state, which took place on June 30

A sweet video showing the moment the Fuji star's 103-years-old mother rained prayers on him has left many gushing

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nigeria's leading Fuji singer King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1 or K1, has been receiving congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers after he was named the new "Olori Omo Oba" of Ijebuland.

KWAM 1 took over the title from the founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Otunba Subomi Balogun, who passed away in May 2023.

KWAM 1 named the new Olori Omo Oba of Ijebuland. Credit: @kingwasiuayindemarshal @abiolaorisile_eventsandparties

Source: Instagram

The Fuji veteran was honoured with the title by the Awujale of Ijebuland at this year's Ojude Oba festival, which took place on Friday, June 30.

Watch the video showing the moment KWAM 1 gave his acceptance speech on his new title as the new Olori Omo Oba of Ijebuland below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The singer's wife Emmanuella, who was absent at the event, also penned a congratulatory message to her husband as she revealed she was on Hajj.

See her post below:

Watch the video of KWAM 1's 103-year-old mum praying for him below:

Fans react to video of KWAM 1's mum praying for him

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

topmumexclusivefabrics:

"Haaa...This got me soo emotional......Adura iya lori omo shey pataki..May all mothers live to see their children's achievements."

amalatohsure:

"Mama is graced and son is graced too. May God's grace be upon us till old age."

ezefunaregina:

"Nothing compares to motherly love and prayers. It takes you to the highest mountain top. More power Sir. Congratulations may Mama's strength never fail her."

alaga_igbeyawoaladun:

"Mothers love can’t be compared."

funmislist:

"Mama is strong.. that hug was everything."

Netizens react to similarity in K1 and Davido's albums title

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that K1 de Ultimate trended online after announcing the title of his album Timeless.

The Fuji star was accused of copying Davido's album title and intending to use the Afrobeat singer's current popularity to promote his upcoming 10-track studio project.

Sharing the same title with Davido's album wasn't the only criticism Kwam 1's announcement endured; the label also carried the logo of the Nigerian President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's broken shackles.

Source: Legit.ng