Nigerian singer, Skales, recently opened up about family and some of his struggles in his music career

The Shake Body crooner opened up about family as well as how Olamide once helped him when he was in need

The revelation left many social media users impressed, many of whom took to the comment section to share their thought

Skales was the latest celebrity to have a chat with media personality, Chude, on his titular talk show, and he spilled some interesting things about himself.

Skales talks about not knowing his father

In the clip shared on Chude's Instagram page, the singer talked about not knowing his father or what he looked like.

He revealed that he never asked his mother about it because he didn't want to upset her.

Photos of Skales and Olamide. Credit: @withchude, @olamide

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Skales talks music and Olamide's impact

He also talked about leaving his former label, EME which was run by Banky W.

According to the singer, his contract was not renewed because his music wasn't doing well at the time.

He went on to talk about being homeless and getting a call from Olamide urging him to shoot the music video for his song Shake Body.

He revealed that Olamide asked for his account number and sent him money for the shoot.

Skales stated that the YBNL boss sent him money to shoot the video.

He said:

"I was like, this guy is not even my friend. He's not someone I talk to every time. And when we released it (the music video), God turned my life around."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Skale's revelation about Olamide

mr._olamilekan:

"Enough kudos badoski not all glitters are gold bado street assist omo mummy."

prince_ohonbamu:

"Olamide na baba."

flyguyfreddie:

"Olamide is an institution!"

thetosindavid:

"Olamide no dey make noise ,no be some people wey go they keep receipt of everything wey dem do,king Baddo."

kamsitcharles:

"O boy this one @olamide is the real God father of Afrobeat oh and he doesn’t make any noise about it."

Spyro remembers Sound Sultan in emotional post: "I can't count my blessings without you"

It's been over a year since Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan passed away, and his legacies continues to live on.

Singer, Spyro, recently brought fans close to tears after remembering the singer in an emotional post.

He recounted Sultan's kindness towards him, revealing the late singer accepted, clothed and fed him'.

Source: Legit.ng