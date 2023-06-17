International record body Grammy buzzed the Nigerian social media space with one of its opinions on black entertainment

The organisers of the prestigious firm conducted a question and answer section online where they queried their audience about upcoming African singers

Sharing an answer that came with Wizkid's name out of the tonnes of responses gotten led to an online outrage by Nigerians

International music awards body Grammys, buzzed the Nigerian internet recently with one of their social media commentaries.

The prestigious entertainment firm appeared to have either consciously or unintentionally tagged the Afrobeats icon Wizkid as an upcoming artist in the game.

Grammy organisers describe Wizkid as up-and-coming artist Credit: @wizkidaymedia, @recordingacademy

In an Instagram question and answer section, Grammys asked its followers to state the next "up and coming black artist everyone should have on their radar."

Sharing numerous answers from their gazillion followers, they pick the ones with Wizkid and Rema's names.

See the post below

Grammy's post on Wizkid as an upcoming artist stirs reactions

Legit.ng captured the fury dispersed by Nigerians, seeing that the international body described Wizkid as an upcoming artist

@esportpridee1:

"Wizkid up and coming ke? Is Grammy mad?"

@OsasMick:

"Can never be Burna, baba is far gone."

@adesolaaaaa:

"Grammy has bought market from Nigerians."

@SavageDeman:

"See as Dem set Wizzy up."

@k_donewell:

"All the wizkid songs Grammy knows, he was carried by Drake, Beyoncé, Tems etc. why dem no go call am upcoming artist."

@KingLed20:

"Wizkid and Ice Spice in the same category? the disrespect is too much."

@badboybaqo:

"So wizkid na new cat, God abeg."

emmylee_jaguar:

"Grammy gave us free promo to cook fc today Omo ."

@CYourmee:

"Lmaooooo!!! Their biggest bird is up and coming, Shey Grammy dey mad ni."

@ModuOgele60380:

"Davido don hack this account."

Wizkid breaks silence amid new and old cats drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid was unbothered by the ongoing drama about the new and old cats in the music industry.

The drama, which started on Thursday, June 8, saw DMW label boss Davido, in an interview, describe Grammy Award winner Burna Boy as a new cat while placing him in the same category with Fireboy DML, Asake and Rema.

However, Wizkid chose not to comment or throw shades as he took to his social media timeline to reveal that he’s dropping a new song soon.

