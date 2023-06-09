Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Asake Bag Nominations for 2023 BET Awards, Many React: “Where’s Old Cat?”
- BET unveiled the nominations for the 23rd annual BET Awards on Thursday, June 8, with Nigerian artists Burna Boy and Tems topping the pack
- The BET Awards will be held on June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, to honour the finest in black entertainment
- However, this year's nomination list caused a buzz on the Nigerian internet space after the recent online drama between the Afrobeats big dogs Davido and Burna Boy
Nigerian Afrobeats stars Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, and Asake have made it to the 2023 BET Awards nominations list.
Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy has been nominated for four Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards in 2023.
In the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist competition, the final performer will square off against other worldwide performers, including Chris Brown, Drake, The Weekend, and Usher.
For his work on the visual direction of the massive hit track Last Last, he will also compete against Asap Rocky, Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, Director X, and others in the Video Director of the Year category.
The African Giant crooner also received two further nominations: Best International Act and Viewers' Choice for the music from last year.
Fellow Grammy winner Tems followed closely behind Burna with three nominations, two of which are for Best Female R&B/Pop Artiste.
Her contribution to the song Wait for You, which is up for Best Collaboration and Viewers' Choice awards, has garnered her two joint nominations alongside Future and Drake.
Asake and Ayra Starr, two raving vocalists, each received one nomination. Ayra Starr will compete against Burna Boy in the best international act category, while Asake will compete in the viewers' choice, the best new international act category.
See the list below
Social media users react to the 2023 BET awards nomination list
jamalmorgan_:
"Small Cat don dominate all the nominations again."
iv_bs_zla:
"New cat sef don collect video director nomination before TG omori. Na wa."
leponky:
"When Burnaboy said - " I got a lot of enemies, some of them used to be my friend but now they switch sides on me, i wonder why they all pretend? Even though it ain't clear to me, what's the gain in the end, only 1 thing clear to me, you really can't trust no friend".
jideybash:
"Burnaboy - video director of the year?? this is insane."
basksy:
"Where's old cat?"
ikennagram:
"Nah, they did Rema dirty,"
ny_obah:
"I just saw asake !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! God is the greatest."
Tems hangs out with Jay Z and Beyonce
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tems attended the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in grand style.
Lovely videos from the star-studded event captured the moment Tems exchanged pleasantries with hosts Jay Z and his wife, Beyonce.
The clips sparked sweet reactions from Nigerians on social media with some people pointing out Tems’ cool composure.
Source: Legit.ng