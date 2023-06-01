Young, up-and-coming Nigerian Afrobeat artist Tyson Perfect shares an unknown side of his music career and the biggest inspiration behind his sounds

Tyson, who recently spoke with Legit.ng shared his thoughts about the newly sworn-in President and why he thinks the Nigerian music industry is the future of world entertainment

The Afro-soul singer also spoke on why he considers his sound unique and described the uniqueness as his brand

Young upcoming Afrobeat singer Perfection Ambrose better known as Tyson Perfect, speaks about his unique sound and why he sees himself as a voice of solace for people who have gone through breakups or are currently in toxic relationships.

The young singer also spoke about the current state of the country and what he wants the newly sworn-in President of the country, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do for the entertainment industry.

Young singer Tyson Perfect shares with Legit.ng how breakups and toxic relationships fuel his desire to do music. Photo credit: @iamtyson_p

Source: Instagram

Nigerian musicians give the populace more joy than politicians

Though his name is Tyson, he shares no relationship with either of the boxing legends, Mike Tyson nor Tyson Fury.

Rather, he is a young music who intends to constantly put a smile on the face of millions of Nigerians through his music. During a recent conversation with Legit.ng, Tyson Perfect noted that musicians give Nigerians more reasons to be happy compared to elected leaders. He said:

"Yes, Nigerian musicians are making the general populace happier than our elected leaders."

He continued, noting the one thing he would want President Tinubu to do for the music industry:

"I would like President Tinubu to invest more in the Nigerian entertainment industry."

"We're the future of the world's entertainment" - Tyson Perfect declares

The young musician also shared his thoughts about the global recognition and growth Afrobeat and the Nigerian music industry has witnessed over the last decade. He response he declared bold, saying:

"Nigerian music is the future of the world’s entertainment."

The young man also used that opportunity to talk about his sound and why he defines it as unique. He also noted that his brand as an artist carries the uniqueness of his sound.

"My music is meant to speak deep into you" - Tyson Perfect explains what his inspires his sounds

He said:

"My listeners should open their minds to love because love is a beautiful thing. My music mostly connects with real-life relationship issues. If your heart has been broken before or you’re in a toxic relationship, my music speaks deep into you."

