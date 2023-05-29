Nigerian upcoming street act Seyi Vibez stirred some controversy as he made new assertions about his journey to the spotlight

The Billion Dollar Baby crooner appeared to be addressing his beef with another artist, whose identity he didn’t reveal

Seyi went on to brag about it with his senior colleague, Olamide Badoo, stating reasons as to why he was doing so

Fast and rising singer Seyi Vibez warned other rappers competing with him in the industry, comparing himself to Olamide, who never required the support of a record label to prosper.

The Chance hitmaker took to social media on Monday 29, to express his feelings while dissing another artist, yet to be identified.

Seyi Vibez went on to boast about being self-sufficient in his profession and not requiring the assistance of a record company to be successful. He also likened himself to Olamide Badoo, addressing himself as his junior.

Seyi also posted the lyrics of Olamide’s song, claiming that:

“They said I act like a drug baron. I’m a one-man mopol; I don’t have a record label; where I got to, they couldn’t.”

In another Instastory post promoting his current song, ‘Hatrick,’ he added in his indigenous language, “You’re dead if you don’t like me.”

See Seyi Vibez's post below

Internet users react to Seyi Vibez video

lizzyofblaze:

"In as much as he is copying asake’s style, making it in this music industry without a record label is no child’s play…"

peterboby5:

"Seyi songs sweet pass asake own."

gb_rahman_:

"Zino better pass this guy no long cap make God sha bless both of them and me ❤️."

Seyi Vibes surprises producer with new Benz

The fast-rising star Seyi Vibez got his official producer Modra a new Benz as a sign of appreciation.

The video of the moment Modra was presented with his new luxurious ride by Seyi Vibez went viral on social media.

Modra struggled to contain his excitement and had his hand over his mouth before moving to a corner to collect himself.

The producer worked on Vibez's Billion Dollar Baby album.

