Like it or not, street music and Afro-street pop have come to stay with artists like Asake, Portable, Seyi Vibes, and Mohbad, all duly representing and doing well for the genre

It has become a constant question as to why raw street talents and potentials never succeed or get picked for all of the top music talents shows like Nigerian Idols, Project Fame and more

In this piece, we've decided to do a breakdown as to why these young street pop talents never succeed when they go on these reality music talents shows

Afrobeat, at the moment, is doing wonders globally. The Nigerian music industry hasn't been this well celebrated globally before.

It is currently at the forefront of the push to displace once-popular Reggae, dancehall and hip-hop music.

However, the Nigerian music industry offers much more than Afrobeat. Some have said other genres of Nigerian sounds aren't getting as much accolade as Afrobeat because the other tunes don't get enough attention and publicity like Afrobeat.

This article is a conscious enquiry into why no street artist has won any of Nigeria's reality music talent shows. Photo credit:@nairamaley/@portablebaeby/@Nigerianidols/@projectfame

Source: Instagram

While others have noted that music reality TV shows and talent spotters like Project Fame, Nigerian Idols, The Voice and many others are all major factors as to why other Nigerian sounds aren't getting recognition like Afrobeats.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It is believed that these shows are some of the biggest platforms for raw music talents to be spotted, nurtured, reformed and sold to the world.

But most of these shows usually concentrate more on vocal strength, trying to sound Western and less Nigerian. They're accused of trying to sound acceptable to the Western world instead of selling the other Nigerian indigenous sounds.

And this begs the question, why don't artists like Portable, Seyi Vibez, Konga, and Naira Marley never seen on such platforms, yet they run the streets?

Their slangs, fashion sense and beats have gradually become the norm and the in thing, yet, Nigerian Idols don't consider the right type of musicians to grace their platform.

1. Street artists are misrepresented and miscategorised:

The artists are miscategorized, "Nigerian singer bred and brought up in the country can't be more American than a Luther Vandross, and can't sing pop music better," these were the words of ace music producer Asha Gangali during a conversation with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons.

Asha noted that if someone from Germany had come to Nigeria in the 1960/the 70s and listened to Ayinla Omowura, he probably won't have been able to relate to such great music the Apala maestro made.

But with constant exposure to Apala music, he would have come to love it. Asha used this to describe why Afro-street music doesn't get enough backing and reality talent shows didn't use to be big on it.

Asha said,

"It is a pity to have seen Project Fame over the years constantly churn out a certain type of singers and musicians which in the long run led to their peril. Yet they didn't learn, and they started another one and still went back to the same old formula."

Asha during the interview feels

2. To much focus in trying to sound foreign

3. Too much attention on Afrobeat

4. A disconnection with true African sounds/music

Recently it became a public question of huge correlation why is that most of the big music talent shows

Source: Legit.ng