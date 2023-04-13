Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, appears to have shown love to fellow music star, Davido

A video made the rounds online showing the moment Davido’s Unavailable song was played at Burna’s Dallas show

The trending video raised a series of interesting comments from netizens, as many of them gushed over the clip

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently made headlines after he appeared to show love to Davido at one of his foreign shows.

On April 12, 2023, the Grammy-winning music star had a show in Dallas, and videos made the rounds online from the event.

Video trends as Davido's song is played at Burna Boy's show. Photos: @burnaboygram, @davido, @omodiva

Source: Instagram

In one of the viral videos, DMW boss Davido's new song, Unavailable, was heard being played for the foreign audience at the Burna Boy show.

See the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fans react as Davido’s song is played at Burna Boy’s show

It did not take long for the video of Davido’s song being played at Burna Boy’s event to go viral on social media, raising a series of interesting comments. Some netizens claimed Burna was trying to help Davido’s career, while others appreciated the show of love.

Read some comments below:

big_ray001:

“Later dey wil say burna does not promote d upcoming o.”

dianpretty24:

“Normally the dj of burns sef na real 30bg we moveeee.”

sir_wills001:

“Burna don show love ❤️.”

official_devon91:

“But they are friends.”

khemis_t:

“As it should be.”

babanlagram:

“Love to see .”

Jacksmithlucid:

“True definition of love ❤️❤️.”

gabrielwest__:

“It’s All Love❤️.”

icewaterofficial':

“Burna dey show love ❤️ naso e suppose be.”

Davido reveals Burna Boy called him during his social media break

Renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido sparked reactions online with comments about his friendship with rival Burna Boy.

Davido made the revelation during his recent media tour to promote his new album, Timeless. He revealed during his interview with Hot 97 Ebro FM that he and Burna Boy are on good terms.

He noted that they'd been friends for a long time and that when he dropped 'Timeless, ' Burna called to congratulate him, including Wizkid.

Source: Legit.ng