Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold’s latest song, Party No Dey Stop, recently became a topic of discussion on social media over its music video

The music star shared a teaser for the new video on his social media pages and fans had questions about the concept

A number of them seemed disappointed that it was not a party setting considering the title of the song as they shared their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Talented Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold’s music video for his song, Party No Dey Stop, recently trended online for interesting reasons.

It all started when the music star shared the teaser for his music video online and it featured traditional dancers, traditional weavers and more traditional aesthetics.

The video snippet soon made the rounds online and raised a series of funny comments from Nigerians who felt the concept did not match the theme of the song.

Netizens complain about Adekunle Gold's Party No Dey Stop music video, give reasons. Photos: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

See the video teaser below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Netizens react to teaser of Adekunle Gold’s Party No Dey Stop music video

Adekunle Gold’s video snippet soon sparked an online debate after netizens complained about its concept.

Some of them questioned why the video was done in the ‘bush’ while others claimed he was trying to make a video that will be Grammy worthy. Read some of their funny comments below:

methuselah_08:

“Na Grammy style them wan shoot .”

rychel_baby:

“It should have been in a club.”

Lhhoba:

“Lmao some directors trying to be forming “creative””

holuwahsheywun:

“Normally the video supposed be inside club or like a pool party thing Oga o na me never sabi my talent sha ”

kelvinstark01:

“Party no dey ever stop for bush nah. ”

Okoye_40:

“All videos are now being shot in the bush with the aim of Grammy nominations ”

adegreat_treat:

“.... That can't be the real video.. if na hin mama birthday party e drop as the video we go like am pass this one.”

maxie_tune:

“Club set or owambe set would be nice cause who wan do party for forest ?”

ceeto_007:

“I no see any party for the video, abi the video director no hear the song before him direct the video?”

bellonia_official:

“Same thought, party no dey stop, No expensive drinks or lifestyle so what’s partying there?”

Helen of Troy tweeted:

Petty B wrote:

KB had this to say:

Simi defends Adekunle Gold as fan claims he's copying Burna Boy's style

Talented Nigerian singer, Simi, recently waded into the trending topic concerning her husband, Adekunle Gold and Burna Boy.

A tweet from a Burna Boy fan had made the rounds on social media. The fan alleged that Adekunle Gold was copying the Grammy-winning artiste’s style.

The Twitter user, @benny7gg started by reacting to a photo of Adekunle Gold with Nigerian heavyweight champions, Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman.

The tweep then went ahead to express his displeasure at seeing Adekunle Gold with the boxers. According to him, the singer was not only copying Burna Boy’s style, but he was also linking up with his friends.

Source: Legit.ng