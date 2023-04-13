Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Odumodu Black, recently took to social media to announce the cost of Davido’s white teeth

According to the rap artiste, he was in shock when he got to discover that Davido’s teeth cost him $60k (N27.6m)

The discovery soon spread on social media, and it raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, is in the news again over the cost of his sparkling white teeth.

It all started when fast-rising rapper, Odumodu Black, took to his official Twitter page to announce that Davido’s white teeth cost $60,000 (N27.6 million).

Explaining how he got to know the information on his Twitter page, the rapper said he found out when he saw Davido in person.

Fans react to cost of Davido's white teeth. Photos: @davido, @odumodu_blvck

Source: Instagram

During the encounter, Odumodu said he asked the DMW boss why his teeth were so white, and Davido responded by laughing.

However, during a video call with the Unavailable crooner, Davido revealed to the rapper that his teeth cost $60k (N27.6m).

See Odumodu Black’s tweet below:

Fans react as Odumodu Black reveals cost of Davido’s white teeth

The tweet soon went viral on social media and caused a buzz among netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

fiyaifx:

“Davido loves smiling so he invested in his smile to make it more beautiful and fun doing.”

Thia.destiny:

“If it’s that costly Pere BBN, Iyabo and the rest Nigerians wouldn’t have done their own .”

hunchman__:

“A. Normal human teeth doesn't suppose to be white.”

samarty_26:

“No be for Turkey here him fix the teeth. Lol , no be only 60k.”

__theblaire.blaire:

“If he says it’s 60k den 60k it is .”

girly_abigal:

“Expensive smile no wonder he dey always open am ”

