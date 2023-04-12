Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, recently surprised her junior colleague, Spyro, in a touching way

In a series of videos making the rounds online, the Number 1 African Bag Girl was seen walking to join Spryo on stage as he performed his hit song, ‘Who’s Your Guy’

Sypro was rendered speechless for a few moments after Tiwa joined him before he regained his composure and continued to perform

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, is trending on social media over her heartwarming gesture to her junior colleague in the industry, Spyro.

Videos made the rounds online, capturing the sweet moment the female star went to surprise Spyro while he was on stage.

Spyro was busy performing his hit song, Who’s Your Guy, to the excited crowd, unknown to him that Tiwa Savage was also at the venue.

Touching video as Tiwa Savage surprises Spyro on stage.

Tiwa was guided by her bodyguards as she walked up to join Spyro on stage, and his speechless reaction was captured on video.

After being speechless for a few seconds, the fast-rising singer regained his composure and continued to perform with Tiwa.

At the end of the performance, he gave the female star a tight hug as he expressed his appreciation to her.

Fans react to heartwarming video of Tiwa Savage surprising Spyro on stage

After the videos went viral, a number of netizens were moved by the touching display of support from Tiwa Savage to Spyro. Read some of their comments below:

peace_elims:

“Tiwa ate this verse .”

Dirim02:

“But why am i blushing like ode.”

iam_queenlily:

“Not me smiling like a fool watching this .”

chibie_olusama:

“Yeah he looks very surprised.”

officialbrowne0.1:

“Tiwa’s constant glow is a mystery that should be studied. That lady preeeedy asf!!! ”

iam_honeydrop_insidewealth:

“Real definition she showed up unexpected.”

drchibuki:

“See how I'm shining teeth.”

leaddyskincare:

“Grace Grace Grace this is his story. Those who know know.”

elshaddai_elohim121:

“The surprisee didn't look surprised.”

Man celebrates Tiwa Savage's success

Nigerian Afrobeats songstress Tiwa Savage was recently appreciated by one of her male fans for her hard work and dedication in the music scene.

The Kele Kele Love breakout star has, since her inception, made fans and music lovers proud of her growth.

The netizen identified as @manlikeicey hailed Tiwa as the queen of Afrobeats. He also mentioned that Tiwa’s consistency in the game was not an easy feat.

