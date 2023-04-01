American rapper Jay-Z has become the wealthiest artist in the world as his wealth skyrocketed

Jay-Z's net worth soared to about $2.5 billion, outclassing Diddy, his closet rival

Nigeria's music act, Davido, saw his recently released album, Timeless, hit one million streams six hours after its release

Davido's recently released album, Timeless, has hit about one million streams on the streaming platform, Boomplay six hours after it was released.

According to the Punch, the album is number one on Nigeria's Top Album Chart, UK's Top Album, and in 17 other countries on Apple Music.

Davido and Jay-Z Credit: Christian Petersen / Staff

Source: Getty Images

Jay-Z beats P Diddy by a wide wealth margin

The development comes as Forbes said American rapper Jay-Z had become the world's wealthiest artist with about $2.2 billion in net worth.

The vast amount widens the wealth margin between him and fellow American rapper, Diddy, his closet rival with about $1 billion in net worth.

Forbes said:

"Even in a year without a tour or album release, Jay-Z mints millions from his Armand de Brignac champagne and D'Usse cognac."

The Forbes report said that the 53-year-old owns Roc Nation, a music company, and a fine art collection by famous people, including works of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

According to reports, Jay-Z's venture capital company, Marcy Venture Partners, closed its second round in 2021 with about $225 million in capital commitments.

The rapper has made some fortune from selling his records.

Jay-Z sells millions of albums

Per the Best Selling albums, Beyonce's husband has sold over 41 million albums worldwide. The best-selling is his second studio album, Hard Knock Life, which sold about 5.5 million copies worldwide.

BusinessInsider reports that Jay-Z's unsold copy was an unleased collaboration with Michael Jackson on a version of his 2021 hit 'Girls, Girls, Girls.'

Reports said that the collaboration between the duo was a mere rumour, but the album producer revealed that he found the recordings while searching his computer some years ago.

