The wife of veteran Fuji musician KWAM1, Emmanuella Ropo, got her followers gushing over her and her husband as she shared a lovely video with him

The lovebirds spent quality time together in an undisclosed location, and she decided to give her fans a glimpse of what went down there

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of her video to drop nice words for the adorable couple

How about taking your spouse somewhere quiet and peaceful just to enjoy different scenes and chill together?

That was the exact vibes Fuji music maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, and his wife, Emmanuel Ropo, served online, and their fans loved to see it.

K1 and wife chill abroad Credit: emmanuellaeversmiling

Source: Instagram

Ropo took to her Instagram page to share a lovely video of herself and her husband chilling at various unnamed locations abroad as they treated themselves to quality time.

The lovebirds eat nice meals, go shopping with one of the singer's evergreen songs playing in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She captioned the video as:

"Somewhere peaceful with hubby."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Ropo and KWAM1's beautiful video

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of the video Ropo shared and dropped beautiful remarks for the couples.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mopethriftstore:

"This union will blossom forever Insha Allah, may the peace from almighty Allah dwell in ur house aminayahallahu."

Tigerinthewild_:

"I love this. May God keep you both with sufficient peace, harmony and blessings upon blessings."

Dreamcloset_ent:

"Best music for that perfect time. Enjoy yourselves ojei....Its your time, use it well, and don't holdback. One life, no second term."

Dollstar24:

"The best time ever is the time spent with one’s heartbeat. I love the love you both share. May it continue to wax stronger in Jesus name."

Temmys_secret_skincarebackup:

"The song really compliments the video, love is sweet when you are with the right person."

"I will never let you go": KWAM1 assures wife Emmanuella

Legit.ng previously reported that popular Fuji maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal publicly expressed his love for his wife, Emmanuella, in a new video.

The couple were seen loved up in a new video, contrary to the many rumours of issues in their marriage.

Fans have since been reacting to the video in hilarious ways as many believe it was just “for the gram”

Source: Legit.ng