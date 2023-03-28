Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, recently shared his observation about DJs in a funny video posted online

The music star noted that he has already started hearing sped-up versions of his latest song, Party No Dey Stop

Adekunle Gold told the DJs to calm down and fans who reacted to his video blamed TikTokers

Top Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, got netizens laughing after sharing his observation about DJs in a recent video.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the music star explained that DJs have already started to circulate sped-up versions of his recently released song with Zinoleesky, Party No Dey Stop.

According to the singer, everywhere he goes, he hears the fast version of the track. He then proceeded to tell them to calm down.

Video as Adekunle Gold addresses Nigerian DJs already speeding up his new song. Photos: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

See his video below:

Netizens blame TikTokers as Adekunle Gold speaks on hearing sped-up versions of his song

Adekunle Gold’s video soon went viral and raised funny comments from fans. Many of them noted that it was actually TikTok users who are responsible for the sped-up version of his new song. Read some of their reactions below:

dj_wheelz9ja:

“Na Tiktok o abeg .”

rhayoo.xx:

“Tiktok people .”

michelledera:

“Na tiktok djs lol.”

chisom_1016:

“Tiktok don spoil everything song never drop tiktok people don use am do videos still remix am self .”

mightyprayger:

“Message passed swiftly.”

richie_banti_:

“Na Dj Cora hand work .”

iamseuness:

“Awon omo TikTok .”

