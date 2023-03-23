A known Jamaican disc jockey, Bounty Killer, gave his two cents on the country’s emerging music genre, Afrobeats

In a recent interview, the Patwa nightlife entertainer stated that Afrobeats is only about style and melody, with no lyrics to flesh it out

The Patwa entertainer used one of Burna Boy’s songs to back up his claims, which have gathered lots of reactions from netizens

A known Jamaican disk jockey, Rodney Basil Price, popularly known as Bounty Killer, has triggered Nigerians and lovers of the country’s burgeoning music genre, Afrobeats.

In a recent interview, the Patwa DJ said that Afrobeats is a genre with good melodies but no good lyrics.

Citing Burna Boy’s 2018 hit track YE, Price said the song has a good sound but lacks lyrics.

Pictures of Burna Boy and Jamaican DJ Bounty Killer Credit @burnaboygram, @bountykiller

Source: Instagram

According to him, the African giant’s song has just style, a melody to dance to, and a topic, which he said was the same as the song’s title, YE.

"Afrobeats have no lyrics; they have a lot of melody, grove, and topic. Ye ye ye is not a lyric; it is a topic. The song only has a style, melody and topic."

Watch his interview below

Nigerians react to Bounty Killer’s claims

mayowabae:

Lol it’s obvious the dancehall artists are getting jealous of the Afrobeat taking over

obasibelieve:

"This n*gga no know wetin he day talk he day even day use burna boy dey do example burna wey get lyrics like mad."

_monday_monday_:

"If dis wan mistakly listen or play amapiono, e go nearly put fire for d whole of South Africa."

burna.boy.news:

"That man na craze did he listen to the verses? Burna Boy knows how to entertain people while sending a message at the same time, YE is about hustling for a better life. This guy na dust full him head mtcheeeeew."

ajaladetraveller:

"Shey na only ye ye ye dey de music...de guy no listen to de rest of de music."

