Nigerian music star and Grammy award winner Burna Boy in a recent statement, spoke about the places he has performed

Burna Boy said by 2022, he will have performed in almost every country in the world aside from Asia, Australia and South America

The Grammy award singer said he has been touring since 2013 and had toured almost all the states in Nigeria by 2015

In a recent statement, Nigerian international singer and Grammy award winner Burna Boy opened up on the places he has performed within and outside Nigeria.

Burna Boy spoke about how he had performed in almost all the 36 states of Nigeria by 2015. He added that in 2018 he had performed in almost every African country, and in 2022 he has performed in almost every country in the world.

Burna Boy says he has performed in almost all the 36 states in Nigeria. Credit: @burnaboy

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian singer hinted his next tours would be Asia, Australia and South America, adding that he would have toured the world by then.

In his word:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“My Documentary is deep sha. Watching some old videos and realised I’ve been Touring since 2013 and by 2015 I had already performed in almost all 36 states of Nigeria with Glo and Star, by 2018 I had performed in almost every African country already.

And by 2022 I’ve performed in almost every country in the world. Once I do The Asia, Australia and south American tour. I will truly have done it all.”

See his post below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

deoproducer:

"I like when people brag right ."

keekz_ng_:

"Odogwu you bad! ."

emerie__chris:

"Congratulations Burna …Gave us a wonderful show in Dallas ."

the.ikom.boy_music:

"Burna is bearing the flag for now. More grace to our giant!"

vicdano22:

"This guy bad sha."

Burna Boy and mum get playful during his stage performance

Mothers will always maintain a deep bond with their children irrespective of age or status, which was visible between Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu.

Burna Boy's mum, perhaps her son’s biggest fan, is known to be on ground during many of his live stage performances across different cities in the world.

A video from Burna Boy’s live performances showed the moment the singer and his mother got playful in front of a large audience.

Source: Legit.ng