The influence that Burna Boy's music has accord itself across the world, especially in America, is unprecedented, and a recent video of NBA star James Harden is a testament to it

A viral clip of the basketball player James Harden singing Burna Boy's song 'Last Last' has sparked a different range of emotions online

Even though Burna Boy missed out on winning a Grammy award earlier this year, his hit single Last last did impressive numbers both in the west and in other international spheres

A video clip of American basketball superstar James Harden echoing soulfully Burna Boy's song Last Last has gone viral online.

In the trending clip, James Harden was seen walking through the underground passway of his team's home court after training.

A video clip of NBA star James Harden singing Burna Boy's song Last Last has sparked massive reactions online. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@jharden13

Source: Instagram

The Philadelphia 76ers isn't particularly famous for his love for Afrobeat tunes. However, this clip further echos Burna Boy's music's influence in the international market, especially in America.

'Last Last' was ranked the 32nd most popular and best song worldwide by Billboard's top 100 global tunes in 2022.

Watch the viral clip of James Harden singing Burna Boy's 'Last Last' below:

Netizens react to the viral video of NBA star James Harden singing Burna Boy's song

@dreezeeee:

"Igbooooooo."

@makava_0g

"He sang nothing. Na just Shayo ooo hin talk an."

@princepeeplux:

"Virus."

@daniel_rb_7:

"Odowgu doings wey dey burst brains."

@stanis_lus_:

"Even without a Grammy Burna still has them on a chokehold."

@_sholagbade:

"Abi James Harden sef don chop breakfast ."

@atm_machine7:

" When song sweet you can’t get the song off your head!!!"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the internationally recognised Nigerian Afrobeat singer Burna Boy was recently the target of many vile troll comments online.

He was dragged and made fun of for losing his two nominations at the recently held 65th Grammy Awards.

This is Burna Boy's 3rd Grammy Award nomination. He only won it once with his album Twice As Tall in 2021 for the Global music album of the year.

Source: Legit.ng