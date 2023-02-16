A video clip of how Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Omashola recently spent his Valentine's day with his fiancee has sparked reactions online

The energetic reality TV star got people talking online after the clip of him and his wife-to-be were sighted walking on the Safari while shepherding three fully grown male lions

Omashola noted in his caption for the viral clip that he decided to take his woman on a trip to the Safari because she asked for a Valentine worthy of remembering

Nigerian reality TV star Omashola Oburoh recently sparked reactions online with a video clip of him and his fiancee spending their Valentine's day with some lions that went viral.

Omashola and Daniel's mom were sighted in the viral clip walking behind three fully grown lions as they shepherd it.

BBNaija star Omashola has sparked reactions online with how he spent the recent Valentine's day celebrations with his fiancee. Photo credit: @sholzy23

Source: Instagram

The clip has got people talking, with some expressing their fear of the apex predator turning on the BBNaija star and his wife-to-be.

While many others went on to confirm that such activity is one worthy of remembering. Omashola and his fiancee have a son together who recently turned a year old.

Watch the viral clip of Omashola and his babymama taking a walk with three lions below:

See how netizens react to Omashola and his fiancee spending their Val's day in the Safari with some lions

@tiannahsplacempire:

"It can never be me."

@oreziworldwide:

"I can neva try this."

@comedianxtreme:

"Count me out."

@superstarace:

"Na your way ! Love it!"

@whysegram:

"Beautiful Stuff. But as an Igbo man who has more Village people than the people of Israel, can never be me!"

@lafiaji_officiall:

"Guy!! Na only you fit solve Nigeria problem."

@veevyann_:

"I want to believe it is Photoshop sha"

@nebolisa1:

"I feel like crying for the Camera man."

@tuderojay:

"Where baba mark the jazz for your body?"

