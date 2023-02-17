Weeks after Rexxie teased netizens with the snippet of Wizkid’s verse on the viral Abracadabra remix, Starboy's fans mock him for the manner in which the song was released

Wizkid Fc took to Twitter to demand why Abracadabra remix was released weeks after a snippet of Wizkid’s verse on the song had circulated the internet

Wizkid FC then addressed other music makers, pleading with them to understand how to create excitement among fans after a project has been released

The long-awaited Abracadabra remix featuring Wizkid and its initial crooners in the main version, Skiibii, Naira Marley, has been released.

Apparently, fans of the Afrobeats international star are not happy with producer Rexxie for sampling the snippet of Starboy’s verse weeks before and then releasing the remix with a follow-up hype that had degenerated after the pause.

Pictures of Rexxie and Wizkid Credit: @rexxiepondabeat, @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

A Twitter user identified as Itz Basito called out Rexxie and blamed him for taking out the element of surprise without noting people’s attention when the song was about to go live.

"Music makers really need to know more about song release cos I really don’t understand why Rexxie posted Wizkid’s whole verse on Abracadabra remix online, taking away the element of surprise, then wait for 2 weeks to drop the song with nothing new to get people’s attention."

Social media users react

omoba_adeniyi004:

"All of una wizkid Fc know say him verse na rubbish una no wan talk true I trust OBO on that kind track e go kill am ."

olamsj.a.y:

"I swear when d vibe still Dey body baba no gree drop jam. Now wey naira don scarce now una Dey drop song."

___lucarelli___:

"The guy is right! Na now we know say wizkid verse no make sense. "

highbeelicious:

"Lol, remix wey no sweet reach original …. How abi kinpe wizzy wan go ? Abi kinpe Rexxie ni real deal , Rexxie knew it was trash na why e no too put energy."

iamariwahstar:

"Lol, Na him business oh…. Make Una mind Una own business. "

biggestikechukwu:

"Rexxie no be business update! Dude no suppose leaked that song. ❤️"

Wizkid teases about collaborating with producer Rexxie, fans are charged up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid had recently sparked reactions online.

The 'More Love Less Ego' singer disclosed the budding thoughts he has for the hotshot producer Rexxie, who had been ruling the airwaves with his recent song Abracadabra featuring Naira Marley.

Wizkid took to his Instagram story to say, "every two minutes for my head! Abi Kin pe Rexxxiiiiieeeee."

Source: Legit.ng