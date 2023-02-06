Nigerian music veteran 2Baba was overjoyed as he get to go to church for the first time in years and it was a big deal for him

2Baba, who is currently outside Nigeria, hinted at why he may have not been attending churches in Nigeria

According to the singer, the church he attended abroad didn’t treat him like they had trapped a devil as he rejoiced about returning home peacefully

For many secular singers, attending religious centres like churches could come with the unexpected and one of Nigeria's top singers Innocent Idiba popularly known as 2Baba in a recent video hinted at why he might not have been attending churches in Nigeria.

2Baba, who is currently outside the country, revealed he attended a church for the first time in years and he was overjoyed to have left peacefully.

2Baba goes to church for the first time in years. Credit: @official2Baba

According to the celebrated Nigerian music star, he was not made to feel like a trapped devil as he was allowed to return home in peace.

In his words:

"At least this one them no do me after church like say them don trap devil, I dey go house peacefully now. Nothing like can I talk to you brother 2face."

Watch the video below:

Fans react as 2Baba attends church

smokey_linkz:

"The brother 2face thing funny paaaaa."

atabisco237:

"Thank God for life."

charlybrave:

"Mumsy don drag you go church."

bigeliofficials:

"For this nija, everything na different stylr."

the_olumighty:

"It depends on the church you attend sha."

yung_frosh_ataba1:

"Am Yung Frosh by name that is my music."

brickson241:

"They will still call or text u for follow up except they don’t collect ur number."

cryto_take:

"Lolz that's your country for you ooo sir."

