The Woman King star Viola Davis won her first Grammy this past weekend at the 65th annual ceremony

The award was given to the American actress for her outstanding work in her spoken book, Finding Me

The prestigious trophy earned Davis the EGOT certification, which is rare to obtain for Hollywood celebs

Viola Davis took home the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her book Finding Me at the 2023 ceremony.

Viola Davis' book 'Finding Me' received a Grammy award. Image: JC Olivera

The Grammy trophy earned Davis an EGOT status. According to Grammy.com, the EGOT badge refers to celebs who have an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony on their shelves.

Cosmopolitan reports that the status is so rare that in addition to Viola, only two other black women have it. They include and Jennifer Hudson.

Netizens proud of Viola Davis after reaching EGOT status

Taking to Twitter, @PopBase announced Viola's new achievement and the timeline went crazy. Peeps said they are so happy that she received the honour during Black History Month.

Check out netizens' reactions below:

@fazpo said:

"Black woman on top."

@zoeselesi shared:

"During Black history month as well. Oh so blessed."

@Thats_barnaby posted:

"She deserves her flowers "

@EightGreatDanes replied:

"This genuinely made my day "

@JeromeM94Movies commented:

"Rightfully so! Viola Davis is phenomenal!"

@akakaylen also said:

"So deserved. Happy Black History month to mother!"

@stabohemia also shared:

"Black excellence."

@kendallhosseini wrote:

"This feels good and right."

@ncanarchist added:

"This makes her the fourth black entertainer to accomplish this (Whoopi, Jennifer, John Legend)."

