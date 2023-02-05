A number of talented and successful Nigerian musicians have been victims of comparison by fans on social media

Some of these stars have been compared with their colleagues with their achievements, similarity in their styles of music and more

Today, Legit.ng has taken a look at some pairs of Nigerian music stars who have fallen into this category

The Nigerian entertainment industry is quite a competitive one as established celebs try their best to remain relevant as more new talents pop up.

Fans of these celebrities also do not help matters and seem to thrive on rivalry. It appears that many of them will prefer their favorite musicians to be at loggerheads than to be at peace.

This comparison between celebrities is quite prevalent in the music industry and it has even led to beef and bad blood between some stars. However, some of them have been able to ignore the comparisons and focus on their crafts.

Asake and Seyi Vibez, and other Nigerian musicians that have been said to sound alike and more.

1. Davido and Wizkid:

These are no doubt two of Nigeria’s biggest music artistes but they cannot seem to get away from fans who continue to compare them despite their numerous achievements as individuals. At a point, netizens even started to take sides with some of them supporting Davido and others, Wizkid. Wizkid’s recent announcement of an upcoming tour with Davido has also not stopped the comparisons from fans.

2.Asake and Seyi Vibez:

These are perhaps the news Nigerian celebrities on the block to be compared by their craft, style and sound. Asake no doubt took the airwaves by storm and when Seyi Vibez started to surface, some netizens claimed they were similar in their doings. Just recently, controversial singer, Portable, even claimed that Seyi Vibez is not original and is only copying Asake’s style.

3.Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade:

Despite these top two Nigerian female musicians having different styles of music, many fans have still made it a point to compare them and their achievements. While some of them claim Tiwa Savage is more superior, others refer to Yemi Alade as Mama Africa.

4.Tems and Ayra Starr:

At a point in the music industry, Tems and Ayra Starr were the newest female musicians on the block and some netizens saw it as an opportunity to compare them. Some started out by comparing their looks and wanting to know who was prettier while others decided to compare their music even though they had different styles. The comparisons however seemed to die down after Tems quickly started to make waves internationally and seemed to go from 0 to 100 in her career in such a short time.

5.Fireboy and Joeboy:

These two musicians are no doubt greatly talented with a lot of fans who enjoy their music. Despite this, some netizens in their usual fashion have tried to create drama by comparing their crafts.

6. Buju BNXN and Ruger:

These music artistes sound nothing alike and do not have similar styles of music. However, fans started to pit them against each other only after it had been noticed that both musicians had been throwing jabs at each other online while arguing about who was more superior. This made fans shine a spotlight on them and help amplify their 'rivalry'.

While these are only a few of the Nigerian music stars who have gotten compared to their colleagues, it seems many fans thrive on the competition and would prefer to see them against each other than at peace.

