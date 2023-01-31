Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has continued to rant about popular video director, TG Omori, on social media

In his latest rant, the Zazu Zeh crooner claimed that TG Omori who used to shoot videos for Asake, saw that Seyi Vibez was trending and decided to work with him

According to Portable, Seyi Vibez has been copying Asake’s pattern and there is fake love in the entertainment industry

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has once again made headlines after calling out video director, TG Omori, in a new social media post.

A video made the rounds online of Portable claiming Seyi Vibez is copying Asake’s pattern of doing things and that TG Omori rushed to work with him because he is trending.

Portable advised people to change their patterns to avoid ‘see finish’. He claimed TG Omori has ‘seen Asake finish’ and it is why he started to work with Seyi Vibez who he claims is copying Asake.

Fans react as Portable claims TG Omori ran to meet Seyi Vibez who is copying Asake. Photos: @portablebaeby, @boy_director, @seyi_vibez, @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Portable added that there is no love in the city and nobody has been able to copy his own pattern till now. He advised people to sing their own pattern because he has his own.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In his words:

“Change pattern make dem no see you finish. Na so TG Omori see Asake finish. Na him dey shoot video for Asake o before you know, he see say Seyi Vibez trend, he run go meet Seyi Vibez wey dey copy Asake. No be Asake pattern Seyi Vibez dey do? No love in the city. Dem no see my fake do, copy copy. Sing your own pattern, me I gat my own pattern. Why dem dey do that thing? Fake love dey industry.”

See the viral video below:

Nigerians react as Portable claims Seyi Vibez is copying Asake as he drags TG Omori for working with him

A number of social media users reacted to what Portable had to say. Read some of their comments below:

olamilekanclassic27:

"But normally na Asake pattern Seyi Dey do sha "

dolly_pizzlleesneh:

"Shey dem tell am say Na tg do seyi vibe video if u see tg video u go know.. Na because dem no shoot video for u now all this wahala start.. make he move on now life no be fight."

real_mikeorgan:

"Here is the only man saying the truth he said I quote Seyi dey copy asake now you know the boss more love."

pandarelation:

"No be lie... No better advice than this."

djparabouy:

"You get $50,000 or you no get ? Shift front."

doppest_omo_aliu_:

"Portable self follow use the pattern … copy cat ‍⬛"

sunnysantos_ag:

"But u self copy Asake organize u change am to azaman lowkey and the song blow u self tap glory lowkey."

dammyy33:

"@seyi_vibez sing your own pattern no Dey copy asake YES!"

Portable reacts to TG Omori billing him $50,000 for video shoot

Portable and top video director, TG Omori’s recent exchange caused a buzz on social media.

The controversial Zazu Zeh crooner had slid in Omori’s DM to show interest in shooting a video with him and asked how much he would have to pay.

Omori then gave the singer a $50,000 bill which led to him reacting in a funny way.

Source: Legit.ng