The continued growth of Afrobeat across the world is unprecedented and one due for salutation; as yet again Wizkid, Burna Boy and Tems make the Billboard best songs of 2022

These three Nigerian contingents are the only African musicians to make the list in 2022 with Tems' Free Mind ranking highest at number nine on the list

While ace singers Wizkid and Burna Boy ranked at 72 and 32 respectively for their tracks 'Bad To Me' and 'Last Last'

Afrobeat continues to put the music world in a chokehold, as the Billboard Best Songs of 2022 top 100 list confirms the growth once again and global recognition of the Nigerian music culture.

Nigerian female singer and songwriter Tems yet again earned herself more accolades with her song 'Free Mind' ranking at number nine on the Billboard top 100 best songs of the year.

While Billboard Afrobeat regulars Burna Boy and Wizkid completed the list of the African contingents on the top best songs of the year.

Wizzy's 'Bad To Me' was ranked at 72 while Burna's break-up song 'Last Last' locked down the 32nd spot.

This is another Monumental feat for Afrobeat and the Nigerian music industry in general. The growth of the industry is undeniable and it is a thing of pride for every Nigerian.

See the full list of the top 100 best songs of 2022 according to Billboard below:

