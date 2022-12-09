Billboard Best Songs of 2022: Tems Debut at No 9 As Wizkid and Burna Boy Make the List
- The continued growth of Afrobeat across the world is unprecedented and one due for salutation; as yet again Wizkid, Burna Boy and Tems make the Billboard best songs of 2022
- These three Nigerian contingents are the only African musicians to make the list in 2022 with Tems' Free Mind ranking highest at number nine on the list
- While ace singers Wizkid and Burna Boy ranked at 72 and 32 respectively for their tracks 'Bad To Me' and 'Last Last'
Afrobeat continues to put the music world in a chokehold, as the Billboard Best Songs of 2022 top 100 list confirms the growth once again and global recognition of the Nigerian music culture.
Nigerian female singer and songwriter Tems yet again earned herself more accolades with her song 'Free Mind' ranking at number nine on the Billboard top 100 best songs of the year.
While Billboard Afrobeat regulars Burna Boy and Wizkid completed the list of the African contingents on the top best songs of the year.
Wizzy's 'Bad To Me' was ranked at 72 while Burna's break-up song 'Last Last' locked down the 32nd spot.
This is another Monumental feat for Afrobeat and the Nigerian music industry in general. The growth of the industry is undeniable and it is a thing of pride for every Nigerian.
See the full list of the top 100 best songs of 2022 according to Billboard below:
See some of the reactions that the Billboard list of top 100 songs of 2022 stirred online
@jjonged:
"best songs or most popular songs?"
@itzdietcoke:
"No Davido, flush this list down toilet"
@mr.charming_louis:
"So call me everyday by Chris brown and wizkid not a top one hundred song this year. Not mad at the top 15 but dang show breezy some love smh."
@oskido2021:
"Burna boy last last"
@_mamacoms:
"BURNA BOY."
@julian_forbeszz:
"These aren’t the best songs these are the tik tokers stream points man throw it all away."
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ever since Wizkid featured Tems in his Essence single, several doors and opportunities have opened up for her.
The Try Me crooner is about to kick off 2023 in grand style, as she has been nominated in two different categories for the Grammy Awards.
Tems' feature in Future's Wait For U has earned her nominations in the Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance categories.
