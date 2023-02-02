Fast-rising street-pop act Seyi Vibez has been called to order regarding the manner in which he explores his creativity around the Islamic religion

The Afro-music sensation recently kept his fans on edge by sharing a snippet of an unreleased music video that included Islamic recitations

However, some concerned individuals in the Muslim community sent a note of warning to condemn Seyi Vibez's unreleased song

Nigerian trending artist Seyi Vibez has received some backlash from a group of Muslims for his unreleased song.

On Monday, January 30, 2033, the Afro-fusion upcoming teased a snippet of his unreleased music video that sampled an Islamic recitation, a regular feature in Seyi Vibez's music.

The sensational clip gathered a lot of hype from fans and music lovers in anticipation of what was ahead.

However, a popular Muslim blog took to Instagram to share an update from selected individuals in the Muslim community.

According to the Muslim blog, they are pleading with the music producer to remove the Qur’an recitation from Seyi Vibez' song before the video is officially released.

Netizens react to the news of Seyi Vibez's unreleased song

goldwealth_1:

"Chai Muslim and carry religion for head na 5&6."

ibisjo:

"This people get problem, dem dey part of Nigeria problem… una carry borrowed religion for head as if na una get am. I hope African will be wise one day. Peace ✌️"

mrgbafun:

"You need to learn more about islam before saying “What’s wrong with what he did” May Allah guide us."

_damilare908:

"Dem never hear wentin e wan sing nah Intro o."

zinwestta:

"Wonti bere weyrey o... Person take prayer enter, una don dey bring una wahala. Na only una get Mohammed? Dey there dey form holy holy ."

iam_ooni:

"Those calling people who condemn this extremist hmmmm, Islam is straightforward either you’re ready to listen or not people who know the right thing will say it Quran verse is different from Arabic language let’s get that, using it for a song that would be played in clubs, toilets and some other forbidden places seems not accepted."

