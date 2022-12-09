Rave of the moment Seyi Vibez recently took to his Instastory channel with a post setting the records straight

The music star made it crystal clear that his sound is not inspired by any of his peers in the entertainment industry

According to Vibez, the late Fela Kuti is his one and only inspiration, and netizens had different things to say about his position

Music star Seyi Vibez doesn’t seem to appreciate the constant comparison of his style to that of colleague, Asake.

In a recent Instastory post, the Chance crooner made it clear that his style isn’t modelled after any of his peers in the music industry.

Seyi Vibez kicks Asake. Photo: @asakemusic/@seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

“Style ko, style ni,” his post read in part.

The singer went on to make it clear that his choir back is only inspired by the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“My choir backup is inspired by Fela Kuti. I repeat, Fela Kuti. None of the musicians in my league inspired my sound. Only the OGs did,” he wrote.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Social media users react

sammy_richie_ika_ said:

"lol all of you keep lieing say na fela dey inspire you meanwhile fela no dey sing about hustle or about girls. ."

dhammyrichiey said:

"Seyi vibes is unique ."

blaqson_of_lagos said:

"He is right . Seyi vibes don dey give us back-to-back that year even during the pandemic hot hot for fela shrine. He is just getting recognized!"

suprememadethis said:

"Lol. This dude came out before asake though."

viper_bankey said:

"But the pattern don dey ground before asake carry am out for head now. I LOVE ASAKE OH DONT GET ME WRONG."

solidbillz_ said:

"I’m not really seyi fans oo but se seyi con small ni… u know since when seyi don Dey give us back to back sha."

samo_10over10 said:

"Oga shift which day you start to day sing 2mins songs."

mauric.e__ said:

"Fela inspire that “na ham,na ham” song? Una don see baba finish sha——“pick 1,pick 2 last card,check up”Rubbish."

Asake threatens to dominate music industrry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Asake got trolled by Wizkid's fans following a post shared on social media.

Days after Wizkid dropped his highly anticipated More Love, Less Ego (MLLE) album, Asake called on music lovers to prepare themselves.

The post garnered mixed reactions online with some fans urging the Terminator crooner to tread carefully.

Source: Legit.ng