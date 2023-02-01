Popular Nigerian singer Victor Adere aka Victor AD has sparked reactions on social media with his latest tweet

The singer on his page took a swipe at his colleagues as he disclosed that those who are as good as him aren't more than two

Victor's tweet has sparked mixed reactions on social media as netizens expressed varying opinions

Nigerian singer Victor AD has started a conversation on social media with the way he bragged about his talent.

The singer in a tweet made fun of his colleagues and affirmed that the number of people who are as good as him aren't up to two.

Victor AD sparks reactions with tweet Photo credit: @victoradere

Victor accompanied the tweet with a video of him freestyling a song in a bid to brag about his talent.

"People wey good reach me for this music industry no pass 2, but I know y’all will act like you don’t know."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the tweet

Victor's tweet made the rounds on social media and it generated mixed reactions with many people knocking him for making such a statement.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

@emmalex30:

"I no 1 call Fireboy and Rema just Seyivibes and Ruger self good pass you."

@SleakmfsB:

"Something everyone knows about but doesn't want to affirm to it."

suretonytonero80:

"Normally Victor AD good but he no dy top 20 for the game "

mayegun_jela:

"Omooo I no know say this guy still dey o"

smacby:

"Who dey deceive this one?"

youngmoon_official:

"Na Portable go answer this question "

worldlhord:

"Be like this one wan drop music Naso them dey use strategy if them wan drop something."

