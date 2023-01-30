The crooner of the famous Tiktok song, Kumama, Congolese Grace Lokwa has found a home in Nigeria after his song went viral

Lokwa has been signed to a Nigerian gospel music label Spotlite Nation based in Abuja and owned by singer Moses Bliss

Bliss revealed how he was able to have Lokwa signed on his label, all thanks to the social media

Nigeria's gospel sensation, Moses Bliss, has announced the signing of Congolese gospel talent Grace Lokwa and Nigeria's gospel prospect Doris Joseph under his music imprint Spotlite Nation.

The announcement was made on Sunday, January 29, at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja where all the artists under Spotlite Nation were unveiled to pressmen.

Viral Tiktok song 'Kumama' Congolese singer Grace Lokwa signs record deal with gospel artist Moses Bliss label in Abuja.

Source: Original

At the unveiling, Bliss who serves as the CEO/owner of Spotlite Nation said the mission of the label is to saturate the world with gospel music and build a community where the gospel will be made available in all forms and all shapes.

He said:

"We want a community that is saturated with healthy music especially because of our children and the people coming after us.

"The lord put this thing in my heart since I was a teenager and I said to God if he can help me, I will create opportunities for people who are equally gifted to find expression."

When asked by Legit.ng if there will be an all-star project in the coming month, he stated that the label has a tradition for releasing a joint musical project.

He said:

"We just dropped the banger of the year and we're saying it with our full chest. It is titled 'Miracel no dey tire Jesus' and the song is tearing everywhere."

'Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus' singer Moses Bliss signs Kumama crooner Grace Lokwa, shows off other artists on his label

Source: Original

How Spotlite signed Grace Lokwa

While giving an account of how he signed the Congolese talent (Grace Lokwa), Bliss said it all happened when Lokwa sent him a DM on social media.

"Grace sent me a DM. I saw something he did on TikTok and I reshared it. So he sent me a DM and he said man of God, I love ministry so much. I have been praying to God and looking forward to an opportunity to work with you."

Bliss revealed that the whole connection on social media was God's divine will and he was able to bring Grace to Nigeria and hand him a record deal.

Grace Lokwa is famous for his smashing hit 'Kumama' which became a popular background soundtrack on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platform.

Lokwa who spoke in French said he was grateful for the privilege and faith Spotlite Nation bestowed on him as he is willing to work hard and solidify his ministry here in Nigeria.

Doris Joseph who was tagged the first lady of the music imprint by Bliss said she was honoured to be a part of the label and she is looking forward to putting in work.

The Spotlite Nation is also home to other talented gospel acts like Festizie, Chize and Moses Bliss as the poster boy.

Source: Legit.ng