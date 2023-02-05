A Twitter user identified as Olasile YBS recently shared a tweet in which he claimed Lil Kesh was the best artist Olamide ever signed

The tweet which has since gone viral on social media sparked a debate among Nigerian music lovers

Lil Kesh joined Olamide's record label, YBNL in 2014 and left two years after in 2016

Popular Nigerian musician and record label boss, Olamide, has been responsible for the successful launch of many artists' music careers.

One Twitter user, Olasile YBS, recently sparked a debate about which YBNL artist - present and past - was the best Olamide ever signed.

Photos of both ex-YBNL artists and current ones. Credit: @asakemusic, @fireboydml, @lilkeshofficial, @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

According to the tweep, Lil Kesh is the best YBNL artist.

Recall Lil Kesh joined the label in 2014 but left merely two years after under frosty conditions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Also making this debate more interesting is the fact that YBNL has signed Adekunle Gold (who has since moved on), Fireboy DML and most recently Asake.

And all three singers have continued to enjoy immense success in their careers.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Twitter user's post about YBNL artists

shammugah:

"Did you just add AG Baby to that list????? Na humility dey cause see finish true true."

timwesttt:

"Well, OPINIONS. Lil Kesh was valid for 2 years max and once on a while hits. But you see that "AG Baby", he's been in the picture ever since. He doesn't slow down. He drops at least one hit every year. So yeah, for me, Adekunle Gold is the best thing from YBNL. ❤️"

biglionmusic:

"Na ASAKE make I nor lie. With records way him break last year Omo forget…MR MONEY "

prankhottie:

"Lil kesh is underrated talented more than wizkid."

dosh_godson:

"Leave the cap .. lil kesh no make the money em fireboy and asake make for badoo .. so he’s not the best."

sammydlight:

"Some ppl reasoning faculty na zero empty "

bhiggie007:

"Lil kesh is special but he left sooner thinking he’s arrived."

Video of Bella Shmuda dancing in dress sparks reactions: "Hope we men haven’t lost him"

Bella Shmuda's eccentric style continues to wow Nigerians and this time is no different. After rocking a skirt in 2022, the singer has struck again.

The popular Nigerian singer who is reportedly on vacation, got social media users talking regarding his recent outfit.

In the video posted on @wahalanetwork's Instagram page, the singer is seen dancing in an effeminate manner with a woman.

Source: Legit.ng