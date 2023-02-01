Nigerian Afro-fusion star Asake has continued to make music lovers accept and appreciate the dynamism of his sound

The Apple Music landlord, as he is fondly called by fans, took over his usual spot after a four-month hiatus from releasing songs

Despite the criticism and dissatisfaction expressed at the release of his fresh single Yoga, the singer’s artistry continues to strive for the forefront

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The news making the rounds is that Asake’s newly released song, Yoga, that was criticized from the moment it was released, now sits at Number 1 on the Apple Music Top 100 Naija song.

Yoga took the No. 1 spot in less than 24 hours, making fans strongly affirm the YBNL signee as Apple Music landlord, a title he acquired due to his dominance last year.

Asake's Yoga ranks Number 1 on Apple Music Nigeria Credit: @notjustok

Source: Instagram

Asake’s deep-spirited song displaced Rexxie’s street banger Abracadabra featuring Naira Marley and Skibii.

Look at a picture of Asake’s Yoga on the number-one spot below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Look at what Netizens are saying about Asake’s Yoga taking number one spot

odita__for__real:

"No hate but that song doesn’t deserve number 1."

iamsteadyvibez

"This yoga na stream farm no cap."

brownshugar976:

"More wins asake .many more blessings .go Eagle."

dj_drizzy:

"Na real landlord o. "

rasaq.taiwo:

"If na wizkid, dem go deh yarn dust."

seventeen__0seven_:

"Asake topboyyy ."

talkwith4tunate_30bg:

"@odita__for__real I wonder why you go expect asake to be dropping songs with same patterns imagine , some people are very stupid music is not for small boys and girls is for those that understand it. "

Blackface makes bold claim about Asake

Blackface made headlines over a claim he made about the rave-of-the-moment Asake.

Blackface, while reacting to the report of director TG Omori receiving $165K to shoot Asake's 'Joha’ music video, claimed the YBNL star ignored him despite using his song.

His statement on Twitter:

"You spend $165k dollars to slot musical video for your artist Una no fit use 100naira call the owner of the song before una remix am Una dey form say una smart I believe E better make una do the right thing because this one I no go sorry for una! I dey come !"

Source: Legit.ng