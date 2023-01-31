Nigerian outstanding singer Ahmed Ololade Asake, popularly known as Asake, has released a new single Yoga, after four months of starving his fans with his usual back-to-back hits

Asake’s new single was released alongside its deep-spirited visuals, coupled by the sensational Nigerian cinematographer TG Omori, in Dakar, Senegal

While there seems to be a mass appreciation for Asake’s colourful visuals, a good number of fans have expressed dissatisfaction from its acoustic end

Nigerian enigmatic fast-rising artist Asake released a new single, "Yoga," after a four-month hiatus since his album Mr Money With The Vibes debut.

The single produced by Magicsticks has met a range of negative comments from netizens, as many depict fear and concern for the artist, who is known to always dominate streaming platforms.

Scenes from YBNL signee Asake's latest single Yoga Credit: @notjustok

Source: Instagram

However, it is true that Yoga is not a party jam similar to a couple of other Asake hits that ruled the 2022 airwaves.

In a chat with Okay Africa, the YBNL hotshot disclosed that he made Yoga from a place of Zen and peace to guard his mind, which many music lovers and fans of Asake have failed to understand about this rich culture-alternate-realm-infested single.

But yoga does not fail to assure Asake’s fans of his sonic prowess, dipped in an enchanted indigenous delivery.

A clip from Asake’s released Yoga

Look at how netizens are reacting to Asake’s soul-exorcising Yoga

o_big_toks:

"There’s part 2 still coming or is this it?"

booggieh:

"E nor sweet."

t_point_omo_ope:

"Who go Dey for you no go take off cool jam. ❤️❤️❤️"

domhillsview:

"Highly Vibrational e, spiritual and divine. ❤️"

melaninherself_:

"See dem badmouthing the song. At least wizkid go rest small. "

rolex_121205:

"Make we no lie. This music na rubbish."

jesu_loba:

"This Yoga Yoga Video wey una see so The Video alone go still cost at least 1m dollars"

young_sca1:

"Asake don f*ck up. ‍♂️"

i_am_jimmy2:

It’s a pity nothing to sing again

smilescakespiration:

Be like song for witches and wizards initiation. "

alive_sammy:

"Y’all don’t understand the new Asake song but later on Una go fall in love with it."

shamaar911:

"The chorus be like intro, I watch the song reach 2 minutes plus before I realize the song has started.'

Blackface makes bold claim about Asake

Blackface made headlines over a claim he made about the rave-of-the-moment Asake.

Blackface, while reacting to the report of director TG Omori receiving $165K to shoot Asake's 'Joha’ music video, claimed the YBNL star ignored him despite using his song.

The veteran singer's statement stirred reactions on social media with netizens dragging him.

Source: Legit.ng