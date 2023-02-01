It looks like singer Portable Zazu and ace video director TG Omori have found a common ground to resolve their issues

Portable during a video chat with TG Omori queried the director on why he didn’t love him again as he cried out to him for help

The Zazu crooner went on to joke about fighting with the director whenever they meet for refusing to shoot a video for him

The social media drama between popular video director TG Omori and controversial singer Portable Zazu may have finally been put to rest.

This comes as a video of Portable and TG Omori in a live chat emerged on social media.

Portable and TG Omori were in a live chat online. Credit: @portablebaeby @boydirector

Portable, who expressed dissatisfaction at TG Omori’s expensive charges, queried the director for not loving him again as he begged for his assistance.

The Zazu crooner said:

“No come Sango, Lekki, anywhere we meet Oga mi na fight, help my life now, no be you dey do am before, you love me I love you, why you know wan love me again.”

TG Omori could be seen smiling in the video, which shows the two are now good.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable and TG Omori's live chat

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

gainwith.jordan:

"Portable na comedian."

____vinda:

"Me to this boy “why you no wan love me again“."

nirat___

"Werey say no come to Lekki o ."

boyteezie:

"Werey dey inside trenches, network nor good."

dannyvee_vibe:

"Why u no want love me again..question to my ex."

caroline_mitchell2828:

"He no even allow tg talk anything."

iamariwahstar:

"But the truth is that this Portable guy is just real come get Wahala join."

TG Omori says Portable knows he might never get a better video like Zazu

Legit.ng previously reported that TG Omori finally took to his Twitter handle to respond to the different claims Portable made about him and his works.

TG Omori in a tweet said he understood why Portable was calling him out as the singer knows he might never get a video better than Zazu.

The director further added that the social media noise was disturbing him from editing his videos.

Source: Legit.ng