A Nigerian man, Davidnew Olowo Banti, has taken to social media with a video showing his unpleasant encounter with Wizkid

The individual spotted Wizkid and tried to get his attention but the music star didn’t acknowledge him even though he heard him clearly

Banti submitted that the MIL crooner looked down on him and internet users had different things to say

Singer Wizkid has been dragged online by a disappointed fan who recently ran into him.

The individual identified as Davidnew Olowo Banti took to social media with a video showing his brief encounter with the Made in Lagos (MIL) hitmaker.

Apparently, Banti had spotted Wizkid at a spot and he tried to get the singer’s attention by hailing and showering accolades on him.

However, Wizkid’s attention appeared divided as he exchanged pleasantries with other people and completely ignored Banti.

Check out the video as sighted online below:

Social media users react

revzkid said:

"Wetin you want make he kiss you abi."

prince_danzy said:

"All of Una want dey take wizzy for granted too much now."

sarlydone_ said:

"Shay he know you before ni abi you want make he come hug you cause I don't understand."

bakin_robert said:

"What exactly is this persons problem ? Wizkid suppose jump hug am or sumn?"

nwaezewanyi_ said:

"Na because you call am mashala call am correctly again maybe him go answer."

vitamin_ella said:

"Take it or leave it, almost everybody don day crase for Nigeria, cos what is this??"

brendasmithbaby said:

"‍Sey e get one day una never use wizkid trend sha, even post way no relate to wizkid una must surely mention his name.. The guy they try sha."

