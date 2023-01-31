Ace music director TG Omori has finally responded to the different claims controversial singer Portable Zazu made about him

TG Omori in his statement expressed his love for the singer while adding a comment that appeared to be shade at the singer

According to the director, Portable knows he may never be able to get a music video better than Zazu, which brought him to the limelight

It appears the drama between Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu and music director TG Omori may not be ending anytime soon.

This comes as the ace director finally took to his Twitter handle to respond to the different claims Portable made about him and his works.

TG Omori says he is not mad at Portable for calling him out. Credit: @boydirector @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

TG Omori in a tweet said he understood why Portable was calling him out as the singer knows he might never get a video better than Zazu.

The director further added that the social media noise was disturbing him from editing his videos.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his words:

“Just like everybody I love portable and I’m not mad at him, if I was him I’ll feel the same way knowing i might never have a video better than zazoo. E reach to call the director out 7times everyday.

I know it’s entertaining and all but let’s just stop the trend already. the noise is disturbing my edits. Peace and salam.”

See the tweet below:

However, in another tweet, TG Omori urged Portable to send his song so he can shoot a video.

Netizens react to TG Omori's response

See some of the reactions below:

officialmrkazi:

"Portable: you dey whine! Them sabi your face? Ah emi omolalomi...Zazu wey you shoot for me my tattoo no show."

fwdaniel4l:

"He go soon set ringlight ."

iyanesigie:

"He will have a better video than anything u have created."

obankz_savage:

"At the moment that’s right, he can’t get any video better than Zazuu ."

dray4lyft:

"I didn't buy data for peace! I want vawulence ."

Portable says TG Omori rushed to work with Seyi Vibez who has a similar pattern with Asake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable made headlines after calling out video director, TG Omori, in a new social media post.

A video made the rounds online of Portable claiming Seyi Vibez is copying Asake’s pattern of doing things and that TG Omori rushed to work with him because he is trending.

Portable advised people to change their patterns to avoid ‘see finish.'

Source: Legit.ng