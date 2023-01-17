Nigerians in the online community are accusing Tanzanian musician, Diamond Platnumz, of copying Asake’s style

A recent video of the singer’s performance captured him dressed just like the Terminator hitmaker and recreating some of his moves

The clip has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerian music lovers, with some of them sharing strong reservations

There’s no denying that Tanzanian musician, Diamond Platnumz, has a thing for Nigerian music and has often been inspired by top singers in the country.

However, a recent video making the rounds on social media didn’t go down well with Nigerians as they accused the singer of going after Asake’s style.

Diamond Platnumz rocks Asake's hairstyle, sings like him. Photo: @asakemusic/@notjustok

The viral video captured Diamond Platnumz rocking a similar hairstyle as the Terminator crooner and donning his avant-garde-type outfit.

Platnumz also proceeded to recreate some of Asake’s dance moves that have grown in popularity from his live performance shows and concerts.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Diamond Platnumz performance

hidee_xo said:

"Why is he dressed like asake."

pizzlehoudini said:

"Omo Diamond platinumz dey copy oh. From dressing to looks to music."

tolaodunsi said:

"Sounding very Asake ish."

kvng_tunnis said:

"Werey still go do the hair too."

handy_kk24 said:

"No just try hot small for naija , this guy go just copy your style straight up, not just your melody plus your dress sense."

hitsman98 said:

"He is on fire he's lion king of the jungle one and only big artist in Africa no one like him lion lion lion."

