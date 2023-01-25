Music producer Rexxie is currently enjoying the top spot of Apple Music’s chart in Lagos, Nigeria and it’s all thanks to Wizkid

The Grammy-winning star had taken to social media days ago letting fans know he couldn’t get the track off his head

Wizkid’s mention influenced the streaming numbers of the track and social media users had different things to say

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Ace music producer, Rexxie, is currently in a celebratory mode as his song with rapper, Naira Marley, is currently occupying a top spot on Apple music’s Top 100 songs in Nigeria.

The feat comes days after Made in Lagos (MIL) musician, Wizkid, took to his Intastory channel letting fans know how he has become obsessed with the track.

Rexxie’s Abracadabra hits no1 on Apple Photo: @wizkidayo/@rexxiepondebeat

Source: Instagram

Wizkid particularly mentioned the opening lines in Naira Marley’s verse on the track and stated how the words are so catchy.

Interestingly, the singer's approval of the song tripled the streaming numbers and ultimately made it climb up to number one months after it was officially released.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out a screenshot below:

Also taking to his Twitter page, Rexxie shared a screenshot while letting fans know that Wizkid has sent in his verse for a remix of the song.

See post below:

Social media users react

st_xxl007 said:

"Haters will come here to claim not Big Wiz Effect that Made the Song Top Chart now! ."

meratelivinglarge said:

"Wizkid is the most influential artist in Africa."

official_brownshugar said:

"Wizkid is the greatest to have ever done it from Africa!❤️"

gainersbase said:

"Why he no promote him album to top 1..mehn Good music will always find its way to the Top no matter how long. If the music no make sense e no go dey top 1,no matter who reposted it... OK."

pr3ttythang5 said:

"Not wizkids effect the song is naturally good mk ona de see truth de talk shuu."

Wizkid spotted vibing to Rexxie's Abracadabra in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a video of Wizkid dancing and grooving to his favourite song by prolific producer Rexxie.

This clip came just days after the afrobeat singer shared a post on his page promoting the song Abracadabra which also features Naira Marley.

"This one na low budget wizzy," one social media user wrote in reaction to the video.

Source: Legit.ng