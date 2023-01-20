Nigerian fast-rising Afrobeats star Buju BNXN has achieved a new feat on the international scenes

The Lenu crooner’s verse in a song produced by Ghanaian-born producer JAE5 was sampled on Ed Sheeran’s new song titled F69

The international superstar also went on to credit Buju BNXN as the songwriter of the project, Nigerian react

Sensational UK superstar Ed Sheeran has sampled Buju BNXN’s hook on his new song F64.

The international musician did not only sample his song; he also acknowledged the fast riser as the songwriter for his new song.

Ed Sheeran samples Buju BNXN's hook on Propeller Credit: @toyourears, @edsheeran_eu

Source: Instagram

Propeller was produced by Ghanaian UK superstar record producer JAE5 and featured Nigerian whiz Buju BNXN and Nigerian UK rapper Dave.

Propeller was released on July 29, 2022.

Look at the screenshot of Ed Sheeran’s sample:

Nigerians react to Buju BNXN’s new feat

emmycool_24:

" dimensional grace for Buju Bentley ."

ajimovoix_drums:

"Such a good news seeing Afro sound keeps growing day in day out."

onowu_:

"Who's that David that's what I want to know."

officialchizzymedia:

Don't compare an AK to a f*cking Ruger

@onlydalong:

"This is the person you guys are disrespecting and comparing to ruger. Omo."

clasikg:

"Buju don shop royalty be dat forever o."

morre1x:

"If it was wizkid, he won’t give credit."

Buju BNXN and Ruger fight dirty on Twitter

Buju BNXN and his industry rival Ruger made the news last year for brutally dragging each other online.

Ruger slammed his colleague Buju by asking him to show him five of his songs that didn't have features and had reached number one on the Nigerian music charts, like his latest single Asiwaju

Buju responded that Ruger was a local champion whose massive streaming numbers were fabricated and manipulated.

Burna Boy leads Soundcity MVP Awards nomination list with 8 nods

With respect to this year's Soundcity MVP award, scheduled to hold on February 11 in Lagos, Nigeria, a nomination list has been released.

The nominees list for the show had a good number of artists from the Nigerian music industry.

Nigerian Grammy winner Burna Boy received the most nominations, with eight in total.

