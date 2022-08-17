Davido is bragging about the work he did in 2019 as it is still getting recognition and breaking records this year

The singer shared a screenshot of the achievement of the song he co-wrote for American superstar Chris Brown, Under the Influence

The song emerged as the most Shazamed song globally, and Davido is proud to share the good news with his followers

Nigerian music superstar, Davido, gushed over his latest achievement as one of his old works got international recognition.

The Stand Strong crooner took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of a song he co-wrote for American superstar Chris Brown in 2019, Under the Influence.

The song has gone on to become the most Shazamed song on the planet, and Davido is proud of the latest achievement.

He captioned the screenshot as:

"Music has no timeline"

Nigerians react to Davido's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the achievement of Under the Influence song by Chris Brown, co-written by Davido.

Iamflash_ug1:

"Co Gini? Write for yourself first nau , charity begins at home."

Roy___manjo:

"Very soon dem go say he no sabi write songs."

Jaymymusic:

"Davido been doing things over the years, but una no go talk anything since he is not the other guy"

Ogenne:

"Omo I foh pieces Davido write song? The story no too clear abeg, anyways congratulations 001, Baba Imade."

Obonation:

"Most Shazammed song in the world, do am if e easy. no long cap abeg."

Davido brags ahead of joint album with Kizz Daniel

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido and Kizz Daniel got their fans salivating after they hinted about releasing a joint project.

The talented singers made shoutouts to each other and informed their fans of what is coming in form of a musical project from them.

Davido bragged that the new project, which is on its way, will sell one million copies in the first week of its release. Nigerians reacted differently to the superstars' posts.

