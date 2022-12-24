Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, was recently involved in another fracas after he went for a show in Agege

The Zazu Zeh crooner was prevented from performing after he got on stage as the crowd stoned him with bottles

Videos from the incident went viral online and some netizens noted that it was because he disrespected Small Doctor who is from Agege

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, is in the news again for controversial reasons after he went to perform in Agege.

The Zazu Zeh crooner had a show in the area but the crowd did not seem pleased to see him going by their reactions.

In a series of videos that were posted on social media, the controversial singer was seen being stoned with bottles as he took to the stage in Agege.

Video trends as crowd stone Portable with bottles in Agege. Photos: @portablebaeby, @iam_smalldoctor

According to reports, the crowd prevented Portable from performing and some of them even demanded that he prostrate in apology.

In one video, some guys were seen at the venue shouting that Portable should recognise that he is in Agege and that he should also prostrate to them.

Netizens react to Portable being prevented from performing in Agege

The videos of Portable’s ordeal in Agege became a trending topic on social media as netizens reacted to what happened. A number of them noted that Small Doctor had to be involved while others noted that it was planned work.

Read some of their comments below:

yp_segzy28:

"Na small doctor run the package lowkey "

skelewutv:

" I thought he said his rep covered everywhere?"

kaykay_sjk:

"Agege wey dey beat artist for carnival since famous okobo time that year "

hrh_kingdiamond:

"Na Omo Better get Agege na u come go Dey fallout with am "

officialwalebarz:

"Agege get him power normal."

balogun.eleniyan:

"You think say Agege na that village wey you dey rule . Some people purposely come early because they wan throw am plastic"

mimizjay7:

"Small doctor na street Portable na noise "

naomidavid_:

"Agege wey no de joke with small doc"

mubi.de_silver:

"Agege no show love ooh "

"Plan work"

"Plan work"

mimizjay7:

"Some boys go don wait for am for corner when hin Dey go…… Street different from noise ."

Portable and Small Doctor settle beef

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable and Small Doctor settled their issues after the Zazu Zeh crooner had raised curses on the Agege star on social media.

In a trending clip shared on his page, Portable revealed that Small Doctor had told him that he was not interested in holding grudges against him and wanted them to sheath their swords.

In the video, Small Doctor could be seen begging Portable to stop making shouting while noting that he doesn't want to fight with him anymore.

