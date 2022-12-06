Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, recently left fans gushing over her reaction after Patoranking surprised her at an event

The music star was performing on stage when Patoranking tiptoed behind her before revealing himself

Tiwa went ahead to dance with the supposed fan and did not realise it was Patoranking till he took the mic to sing

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has stirred mixed reactions on social media after she was surprised at an event by fellow music star, Patoranking.

A video made the rounds on social media showing the female singer performing on stage to a large audience.

After a while, Patoranking was seen being led out from backstage, and he tiptoed behind Tiwa before finally making his presence known.

Tiwa Savage's heartwarming reaction to Patoranking surprising her on stage trends. Photos: @thetattleroomng

Tiwa Savage was seen looking back at who stepped behind her during her performance, and she let out a laugh before bending down to dance with who she thought was just a fan.

The female star did not seem to realise that Patoranking was the one who joined her on stage. She finally seemed to get it when the music star was also given a microphone, and he joined her in performing their song.

Almost immediately after Pato started to sing, she turned to him and realised who he was and her sweet reaction melted hearts.

Tiwa quickly jumped on Patoranking and gave him a very tight hug as they both continued to laugh hard.

See the heartwarming display below:

Nigerians speak on Tiwa Savage’s reaction after Patoranking surprised her on stage

A number of netizens were surprised to see that Tiwa did not quickly recognise Patoranking despite dancing with him. Others, however, gushed over her reaction.

Read some of their comments below:

kweency1:

"See me smiling."

nubia_glam:

"Tiwa is just a sweet gyal."

joyanohobi:

"She didn't recognise him but gave him nyash?"

mcsekere:

"You recognized him OR not , always give men yansh"

eunice.kaya:

"It’s how she hugged him even before recognizing him."

doc_sosa:

"She didn’t recognize who was grinding her initially and she kept grinding?? She’s either a very good performer or a very bad gyal."

saruniyasinta1:

"Who she come think say she been dey dance with?"

isaiah_olushola_adewale:

"It’s how she didn’t recognize him but went on with her performance. Some yeyebrity would have reacted."

teemah_salau:

"Wait who did she think she was dancing with? I am actually concerned."

