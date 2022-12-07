Susan Pwajok has never met her dad, and has no interest in having a relationship with him

The actress revealed this on her podcast and noted that the only way she would forgive her dad is if he apologises to her mum

Susan also added that as a young secondary school student, she paid her school fees by choice

The Johnson's actress Susan Pwajok has stirred conversations on social media after she revealed that she has never met her father.

Susan on her podcast revealed she would forgive her absent dad and let him back into her life is if he apologises to her mum first.

Susan Pwajok opens up on having a deadbeat dad Photo credit: @susanpwajok

Source: Instagram

She continued by saying that she passes by him in church, and they have no form of relationship with him.

On fending for herself, the young movie star added that she started paying her school fees by herself in secondary school by choice.

According to her, she didn't come from a wealthy home, but they were comfortable, and her mum was doing well.

Nigerians react to the video

bay_uk_edu_consult:

"It's James for meWhat really is the color of this boy's problem"

man_like_frank02:

"Nah Wetin ur mama make u believe be that.. Story fit different oh. It’s well."

soundministryfestival:

"well done for paying your own school fees, what a responsibility for a young Jss student to put upon yourself to assist your mum. Mum must be really proud ❤️"

abu_faithm:

"Most African kids are traumatized ,especially when they grow up ,so many things are traumatic during our childhood and even worst we do not or cannot express ourselves blc of societal values."

estae_diogo:

"It's so painful that people have to go through this type of parental neglect. I am very much touched by both your stories. ❤️. I hope you heal from the trauma and you continue to get all the love money and joy you deserve."

Susan Pwajok called out over N90k debt

Rising Nollywood actress, Susan Pwajok, was in the news after being called out on social media by a gadget vendor, Oluwaremilakun (@Chowwder_), on Twitter.

The vendor accused her of owing him N90,000 and refusing to pay her balance after a transaction they had.

According to Oluwaremilakun, the actress had been owing him the money since June and even ghosted him since then.

