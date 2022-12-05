Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, is no doubt enjoying being engaged to her fiance, Ryan Taylor

In a new romantic video of the couple making the rounds, they were both seen jumping into a swimming pool fully clothed

Cuppy also admitted that she had never been that happy in a long time and it got netizens talking

Popular Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has continued to update fans on her love life after getting engaged to boxer, Ryan Taylor.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the celebrity disk jockey shared a series of sweet videos of herself and Ryan on what appeared to be a romantic getaway.

In the clips, Cuppy was seen smiling sheepishly after she stepped into a bedroom with flower petals on the bed as well as a customised silk robe for her.

DJ Cuppy says she has never been this happy in a long time as she goes on romantic getaway with Ryan Taylor. Photos: @cuppymusic

The celebrity couple later stepped outside to the pool just outside their room and Ryan was able to convince Cuppy that they should get into the water fully clothed.

Ryan who did not remove his shoes first, jumped into the pool first before Cuppy followed suit with all of her clothes still on.

The billionaire’s daughter then admitted in a subsequent post that she had never been that happy in a long time.

See the snaps below:

Nigerians gush over DJ Cuppy and her boo on their romantic getaway

The heartwarming video of Cuppy with her man soon spread on social media and it got many fans gushing over them. Read some of their comments below:

therealtianah:

"I am happy she is happy "

oyebohlar_02:

"Am so happy for her"

youaintsteph.xx:

"Let her not be posting him much incase o ah!"

taiwoholajumoke:

"Y’all are not ready "

favinekelly:

"She’s so happy"

amarachigrace:

"Enjoy the moments "

pretty___tununu:

"God abeg oh this love Dey sweet me oh "

l.tobiloba:

"I heard he did beyond for other ladies, engage them and pull out after a year. Make he no try am for our Cuppy ooo if he no wan see craze!"

naija_rich_kids:

"This thing sweet o "

