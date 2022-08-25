Popular Nigerian young singers Ruger and Buju BNXN are not taking it cool with each other on the streets of Twitter as things get messy between them

The two singers came for each other in terms of their musical projects and even went as far as body shamming themselves

Their fans have also picked sides in the messy fight as two artists are currently trending on Twitter, and they keep raining insults on each other

Nigerian young singers Michael Adebayo Olayinka better known as Ruger and Daniel Benson aka Buju or BNXN have taken their cold war to Twitter.

The several hits makers seriously dragged each other over their works as they engaged in an online supremacy battle.

BNXN and Ruger in dirty Twitter fight. Credit: @rugerofficial @bujutoyourears.

Source: Getty Images

Things got so intense between them, and they let their emotions set in as they didn't just body shame each other; they also talk down on each other's musical works and used unprintable words to qualify one another.

Their fans also picked sides and stood with their favourites.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out some of the tweets they dropped below:

Nigerians take sides

Social media users have taken sides with their favourites between BNXN and Ruger.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Gordon4reel:

"I’ve heard Buju’s Bad since 97, but if I’m going to be honest, Ruger’s deluxe ep is way too clear. Ruger’s not appreciated enough honestly."

Pikinstilldey:

"Ruger has one eye and Buju has two left leg.... Win Win."

DammyJacobs_:

"Ruger’s ‘wewe’ didn’t get enough hype in my books. That song is too good."

AsiwajuLerry:

"Buju aim na to use Ruger push that album wey no get replay value, but the eyepatch wey Ruger wear no let am see the trap."

Olamide0fficial:

"What Buju and Ruger are doing will only add extra spice to Headies Award this year. May the best or the one with the biggest connection/stronghold wins."

Ruger replies fan who claims Buju is better than him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ruger slammed a Twitter user who said Buju BNXN is a better singer than he is during a Q&A session on his page.

Ruger noted that the difference between him and BNXN is that all his hits were just him, not features or covers of other artists' songs.

The singer also said he is always proud to go on stage around the world to perform his hit songs and watch people sing along with no help.

Source: Legit.ng