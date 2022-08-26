Fast-rising Nigerian singer Buju BNXN has finally addressed his recent social media fight with his contemporaries Ruger and Omah Lay

BNXN was on the Naija FM morning show recently, where he revealed that it was his senior colleague Timaya that called him and told him to react to the Twitter diss by Omah Lay

He also said that it was after he saw the tweets by Omah Lay and Ruger he fully understood what Burna Boy and Wizkid meant when they said the industry is fake

Recently, Buju BNXN was embroiled in a serious fight with Mavins record label signee Ruger as they both dragged each other's behind on the street of Twitter.

Buju revealed that the first time Omah Lay dissed him on social media, he saw the tweet and didn't feel the need to respond until Timaya called him and told him he had to.

He noted that Timaya told him that it was the highest form of disrespect any of his colleagues could have accorded him and that if he didn't nip it in the bud soon, more would follow.

Buju BNXN also slightly threw a dig, saying he doesn't know why his colleagues were calling him out, that he isn't like them, and that most of their songs are freestyle. Unlike him, he puts in more work and writes.

The For Days crooner further explained during the interview that after his contemporaries came for him, he got to understand what Burna Boy and Wizkid had warned him of that the music industry is very fake.

BNXN revealed that even after the attacks, he still hasn't unfollowed either of Ruger and Omah Lay, and he still greets them when they meet at shows.

Watch an excerpt of the interview below:

