Nigerian dancehall singer, Timaya got social media buzzing when he shared an unbelievable photo of his younger self

The Cold Outside crooner captioned the photo and bragged about waiting for his time before getting his money

Timaya's unbelievable throwback photo has sparked hilarious reactions online, with many of the singer's fans sharing mixed opinions

Many of Timaya's fans know him to be that clean and immaculate artist as he always shares neat flawless photos on social media.

The dancehall king decided to deviate a bit from his usual self and took his fans down memory lane.

Timaya shares throwback photo. Credit: @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

The Cold Outside crooner posted a rare throwback photo of himself on Twitter and noted that he has paid his dues.

Timaya who also loves to flaunt his wealth and expensive things online, declared that he had waited for all the things fans see today.

He captioned the post as:

I waited to get my money right."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Timaya's throwback photo

Social media users across the country have trooped to the comments section of Timaya's post and dropped hilarious remarks about his throwback photo.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

MinAhnee:

"Omo patience, hardwork, and faith with prayers are the true ways to success."

Rexnuba:

"Your story Timaya is one that should be told to encourage people. I remember your first album and despite our opinion, you had hits there. You have constantly given us good songs. May your shine be forever man."

Ozi_bekee:

"I tap into your blessings."

Mzz_urenna:

"Poverty is bad and must be avoided."

Timaya splashes millions on Ferrari ride

Veteran singer, Timaya, is the latest Nigerian celebrity to own a Ferrari, and he flaunted the new ride on social media.

Timaya took to his Instagram page to share a video and photos of his new Ferrari ride and referred to it as his new baby.

In the caption of the post, he declared that he has left all his girlfriends because of the new ride.

