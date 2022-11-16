Veteran music executive and producer Don Jazzy recently joined many other netizens to congratulate Nigerian female singer Tems

It was recently announced that Tems bagged two different Grammy nominations for the 2022 awards, and Don Jazzy couldn't be any less proud even though she's not signed to his label

D Baba J, in a message shared online, celebrated the singer while noting what he loves the most about her music and her nominations

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Veteran Nigerian record label boss and music producer Don Jazzy has recently shown again that he is a huge lover and supporter of everything that has to do with the Nigerian music industry.

Don Baba J reiterated that with his latest post celebrating female singer Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems, on her recent Grammy nominations.

Ace music producer Don Jazzy stirs reactions with his congratulations message to Tems on her Grammy nominations. Photo credit:@donjazzy/@temsbaby

Source: Instagram

Tems is the first Nigerian female artist to bag two Grammy nominations in a year. She was nominated for the Best Rap Song category and for the Best Rap Melodic Performance of the year.

She joined Burna Boy in this feat as one of the only two Nigerian artists nominated for this year's Academy Music awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See Don Jazzy's tweet celebrating Tems below:

See how Nigerians reacted to Don Jazzy's post celebrating Tems nominations:

@ililtizzy_:

"Big Daddy supports everyone."

@pamradiopodcas:

"That's why don will remain boss man till eternity."

@DirectorSAM_:

"One day Mavins artiste go dey among nomination too."

@___BraleN:

"There's nothing to hate about Don tbh. He's always clapping, supporting and congratulating other. God bless your good heart baba. I foresee your acts taking this Grammy soonest."

@soyoolasodunke:

"That's why I love the Don, he always show love to the local industry players, no matter the record labels."

@SamuelParisJr1:

"Definitely the Pen and Vocals."

@SaviourBenedic1:

"As you celebrate others may the world continue to celebrate you."

Naija to the world: Burna Boy, Tems, Fireboy, CKay and Rema set to feature on the epic Wakanda Forever album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian music industry was set to achieve an epic new milestone as five Afrobeat artists from the country were set to feature on the Wakanda Forever album.

The album was released on November 4, 2022, some days before the official premiere of the Wakanda Forever movie in Lagos, Nigeria.

Internationally renowned singers from Nigeria, Burna Boy, Tems, CKay, Tems, Tobe Nwigwe, Fat Nwigwe and Fireboy, are the seven artists featured on the Wakanda Forever music album.

Source: Legit.ng