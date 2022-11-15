Upcoming act Carter Efe is a Wizkid loyalist to the point of singing about the Grammy award winner, and they seemed to have fostered a relationship

In a video sighted online, Carter did not hold back in letting Ruger know that he was pissed over his alleged comment about Wizkid's new album

The Machala crooner also added that he wanted to drag Ruger on social media, but Wizkid himself pleaded for him

Machala crooner Carter Efe would have dragged his colleague Ruger for filth on social media if Wizkid has not intervened.

Apparently, Ruger had tagged Wizkid's new album More Love Less Ego 'noise', and it did not go down well Efe, who is a staunch Wizkid believer.

During an Instagram live session with Ruger, Carter made it known that his daddy, Wizkid called him and told him not to drag Ruger.

He continued by saying that he wanted to unfollow Ruger, but he just decided to be calm about the situation.

According to Carter, Wizkid pointed out that Ruger is a kid in the industry, and the Machala crooner shouldn't disturb himself by replying.

Ruger in turn, found the whole confession funny and did not hesitate to display his amusement.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Carter's revelation

loveyourz___official:

"Have some respect. No be everything you go talk."

rawlingsx_2decent:

"Omo na noise abeg!! Big facts wizkid should try to write better lyrics."

swaggukush77:

"I be won talk but make wizzy FC no attack me oobut e con be like say Blaqbonez album sweet pass ham make Una sha no attack me o"

terrific_wealthy:

"To be honest if na upcoming artists release that album … his or her family will be very disappointed in him or her."

kamarapeace3:

"But the Album noise honestly."

