Fast-rising Afrobeat singer Bella Shmurda recently stirred emotions online with a short story he shared on his page

Bella had revealed in the short story shared on his page that he made his music producer cry for hours during a recent studio session

The Young Alhaji, as he is usually referred to, said his producer couldn't help but cry profusely as he sang about his struggles in life

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has sparked emotions online with a recent tweet he shared on his Twitter page.

In a series of tweets, the singer revealed how he made his music producer cry profusely for hours during a recent studio session while they recorded a new track.

Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda stirs reactions online after he revealed how he made his producer cry for hours.

Source: Instagram

Bella noted that the song they recorded that made his producer weep was about his struggles and some of his saddest moments in life.

The Afrostreet sensation, who recently released his second studio album, Hypertension, seems already back in the studio working on a new project.

See Bella Shmurda's tweet about making his producer weep like a baby below:

See how Nigerians reacted to Bella Shmurda's story about making his producer cry for hours:

@suddenlyeleniyan:

"All this na normal cruise wey we Dey share for WhatsApp status jare!!! No dey come here dey disturb us."

@dj_vj_noman:

"Weree no release the song oooo. No put all of us in trouble."

@gatuzo_dc:

"The story touch him also na why he dey cry."

@blaqgreek:

"Take the Canadian we*d from his hands bro."

@spycemusic_:

"Na water plenty for the producer eyes."

@layol_presidency:

"Omo which kind life be dis."

@djmagicbeatz:

"Get him a bucket."

"Go and buy original," Bella Shmurda hilariously replies fan who said he can't find his songs on Apple Music

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that fast-rising Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda recently stirred funny reactions online with a reply he gave a fan who said he couldn't find his songs on Apple Music.

The singer recently held an Instagram live session; he interacted with his fans and revealed that he was set to release his debut 15-track album.

However, during the live session, one fan asked Bella where he could listen to his songs because he couldn't find them on the streaming platform Apple Music.

Source: Legit.ng