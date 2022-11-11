Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has got his fans talking after he was spotted bragging about his talent in a new video

According to the Grammy-winning star, even if he makes a Christian album, it will be played at the club

Wizkid’s declaration caused an online stir as netizens reacted while some asked for a gospel album from him

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is in the news after a video made the rounds of him bragging about his music skills.

The music star, who has finally dropped his More Love, Less Ego album, was captured on camera speaking on how all of his albums will always be big hits.

Wizkid says he can make Christian album and it will be played in the club. Photos: @wizkidnews

According to Wizkid, even if he drops a Christian album today, it will be played at the club.

He said:

“Let me put this out there, every Wizkid album is always going to be vibes. If I make a Christian album today, you’re going to play that ish at the club.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Wizkid says even if he drops a Christian album it will be vibes

It didn’t take long for the clip of Wizkid bragging about his talent to make the rounds online and it got people talking.

Many of the singer’s fans were pleased over the clip and some even asked him for a gospel album. Read some of their comments below:

flamezyofficial_:

"- See as him talking voice be like milk .❤️"

waleed_the_creator:

"Haha we deserve one Christian Afrogospel Album from you daddy ❤️"

randels_vibes:

"He just speaking Facts tho"

d.amourrr:

"Big facts he’s not LYINGG"

ms.zara.h:

"Wizkid dey use kayamata for me cos!! I no understand this love"

mz_esheza:

"Daddy wiz !! I love you "

hyshira:

"Let them knowwwww ❤️ "

your_djchinnex:

"He should make a Christain album please "

Interesting.

