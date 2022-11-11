Nigerian actress Osas Ighodaro has joined popular celebrities to hail music star Wizkid following the release of his latest album

Commenting on Wizkid's post on his Instagram page, the actress chose to call the singer by his first name, 'Ayo'

Many of the singer's fans were not having it as they tackled Osas while telling her not to refer to the singer by his name

Nigerian music Wizkid finally dropped his much-anticipated album More Love Less Ego (MLLE) on Friday, November 11.

Wizkid also shared a cover of his new project and the tracklist, including features from Nigerian singers Ayra Starr and Naira Marley.

Wizkid fans tell Osas Ighodaro to put respect on his name. Credit: @wizkidayo @osasighodaro

Source: Instagram

See his post below:

Actress Osas Ighodaro joins other celebrities to react to Wizkid's new album

Like many celebrities, Nollywood star Osas Ighodaro took to Wizkid's comment section to react to his album.

Commending Wizkid, Osas chose to call him by his first name Ayo.

See her post below:

A screenshot of Osas Ighodaro's comment.

Source: Instagram

Wizkid fans react as Osas Ighodaro addresses him by his first name

Some fans of the Nigerian music star have expressed their displeasure at Osas, who they claim disrespected their favourite.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

stanley_better:

"@officialosas you non they hear word hanty abi, call him papa or sir finish don’t call him by his name."

angie_varonaan:

"@officialosas sir Ayo next don’t make such silly mistake."

blown_legacy:

"@officialosas put some respect on that name pls…not our big-Daddy u calling by his name auntie OSAs ."

Wizkid tells colleagues to refer to him as Sir or Daddy

Wizkid made headlines after he threw shade at his colleagues in the industry in a series of posts on his Snapchat account.

In one of the posts, Wizzy bragged about how he would still be rich if he decided to stop doing music today.

In another post, Wizkid said going forward, people should either address him as ‘sir’ or ‘daddy’ in front of his name.

He wrote:

“Moving forward! Y’all address me as Sir or daddy before u mention my name! Ok babies!”

Source: Legit.ng